Macao revenue decline results in more losses for Wynn Resorts

Despite a strong quarter for Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor, results from three resorts in Macao continue to be a drag on the resort company’s earnings.

Wynn and Encore on the Las Vegas Strip. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $213.4 million, most of it as a result of poor results in Macao.

The Las Vegas-based company has three resorts in the Chinese special administrative region. The company reported in a release that operations in Macao resulted in a net loss of $185.3 million.

The company, however, did see stronger results from its properties in Las Vegas and Boston.

“Our second quarter financial results reflect continued strength at both Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor,” CEO Craig Billings said in a release announcing earnings. “Our teams’ ongoing focus on five-star hospitality and new experiences at our market-leading properties combined with very strong customer demand drove a new all-time quarterly record for (cash flow) at Wynn Las Vegas and a second quarter record at Encore Boston Harbor.

“In Macao, while COVID-related travel restrictions continued to impact our results, we remain confident that the market will benefit from the return of visitation over time,” he said.

The company was scheduled to conduct an earnings call with analysts later Tuesday.

Health restrictions and border closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic in Macao have negatively affected all 41 casinos operating there for more than a year.

The company reported the loss, $1.14 a share, on revenue of $908.8 million for the quarter that ended June 30. In the same quarter a year ago, Wynn reported a loss of $173.4 million, $1.15 a share, on revenue of $990.1 million.

Revenue for the quarter was down 8.2 percent from a year ago.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

