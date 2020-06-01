90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Macao revenue down in May; Sands issues reduced profits warning

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 1, 2020 - 10:55 am
 

Casinos in Macao reported more revenue declines in May, prompting Las Vegas Sands Corp. to warn investors of lower profits.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday, Sands reported it “believes it has a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity in place to fund its operations for 12 months in the current operating environment.”

Macao’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau on Monday reported a 93.2 percent decline in monthly gross revenue in May from a year ago. The bureau reported revenue of $221 million (U.S.) compared with $3.252 billion a year ago in May. It was the eighth straight month of declines in that market.

For the first five months of 2020, Macao casinos have generated $4.135 billion (U.S.) compared with $15.749 billion in the first five months of 2019, a 73.7 percent decline.

In 2019, Macao’s casinos showed a 3.4 percent decrease in revenue from the previous year to $36.644 billion (U.S.). Macao had its best year in 2013 when casinos generated $45.2 billion.

But 2020 has been a different story.

In February, Macao’s government ordered a 15-day closure of the area’s casinos to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. In March, border crossings into Macao from mainland China were closed as another containment measure. Borders have yet to reopen.

In April, visitation to Macao was down 99.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the government.

The special administrative district, home to casinos operated by three Las Vegas-based companies — Sands, MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts Ltd. — has another prospective issue on the horizon with escalating political tensions surrounding the status of nearby Hong Kong.

The Chinese central government has initiated plans to allow extradition from Hong Kong to mainland China, a move critics fear would undermine Hong Kong’s judicial independence in what has been a “one country, two systems” arrangement that has existed since 1997.

Macao’s deepening financial downturn prompted Sands’ SEC filing.

“The duration and intensity of this global health emergency and related disruptions are uncertain,” the filing says. “Given the dynamic nature of these circumstances, the impact on (Sands’) consolidated results of operations, cash flows and financial condition in 2020 will be material. (Sands) cannot reasonably estimate the impact at this time. It is unknown when the COVID-19 pandemic will end, when or how quickly the current travel restrictions will be modified or cease to be necessary and the resulting impact on the willingness of (Sands’) customers to spend on travel and entertainment.”

The company said that it had taken “various mitigating measures to manage through the current environment, including a cost reduction program to minimize cash outflow of nonessential items.”

The company said that on April 17, the company’s board of directors voted not to pay a final dividend for the end of 2019.

The filing also had a chart showing adjusted property cash flow of $67 million for the first three months of 2020 compared with $858 million a year earlier and minus $105 million for the month of April compared with $239 million in April 2019.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates six properties in Macao and one in Singapore as well as The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas casinos to reopen Thursday with many unanswered questions
Las Vegas casinos to reopen Thursday with many unanswered questions
2
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up Black Lives Matter protest on Strip
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets to break up Black Lives Matter protest on Strip
3
Protests overrun downtown Las Vegas’ reopening party
Protests overrun downtown Las Vegas’ reopening party
4
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
Black Lives Matter protest chaotic, police use tear gas in downtown Las Vegas
5
Protesters march peacefully at Downtown Summerlin Sunday night
Protesters march peacefully at Downtown Summerlin Sunday night
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
Chinese visitors in Las Vegas - Video
There were 236,970 visitors from China in Las Vegas in 2018, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Resorts World Las Vegas lights up - Video
Construction crews tested exterior lights at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip, May 19. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Station Casinos releases health and safety plan for reopening - Video
Station Casinos rolled out new health and safety protocols Monday morning, May 18, including the use of thermal scanners, testing all employees for COVID-19 and “enhanced cleaning technologies.” (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Maverick Helicopters offers 250 free tours for two - VIDEO
Maverick Helicopters will restart its flights on Friday, according to a news release. To celebrate, Maverick will give away 250 flights for two with its “Our Vegas” promotion. (James Schaffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
MGM Resorts on Monday announced free parking for all guests at its Strip resorts for the foreseeable future. New York-New York and Bellagio are the first announced hotels to reopen for casino business and return to the golden days of no-cost parking.
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs - VIDEO
The Colorado Belle, an iconic hotel-casino on the Colorado River in Laughlin, will stay closed for the foreseeable future and lay off its 400 workers.
MSG Sphere construction site remains dormant - Video
The MSG Sphere at The Venetian construction site remains sidelined and representatives of MSG Entertainment offered no updates on when workers might return. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Control Board keeping reopening plans confidential
The state Gaming Control Board requires every licensee, from the megaresorts to the corner gas station convenience store slot machine operators, to submit reopening plans, but they intend to keep them confidential.
Natural turf added to Allegiant Stadium field tray
The massive field tray, which will roll in and out of the stadium, has a fresh layer of natural grass turf for Raiders home games.
Players show up at Gila River Casino in Arizona - Video
Gila River Casino at Wild Horse Pass in Chandler, Arizona, is packed with players on the casino’s reopening day, Friday, May 15, 2020. (Elizabeth BrumleyLas Vegas Review-Journal)
Casinos reopening in Phoenix area - Video
Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino reopened in Maricopa, Arizona, on Friday, May 15, 2020. It was closed during the government shutdown for coronavirus. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Entertainment to phase In reopenings - Video
Caesars Entertainment, the operator of Caesars Palace and eight other Las Vegas resorts, on Monday announced it would phase in reopenings with a comprehensive safety and health plan with employees wearing masks across its network of properties. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada Gaming Commission meeting
Full meeting of the Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Sisolak says businesses will begin reopening under phase 1 - VIDEO
The first phase of reopening Nevada’s businesses will begin Saturday, May 9, Gov. Steve Sisolak said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson winery reacts to Sisolak's economic plan - VIDEO
Governor Sisolak's reopening plan is easier said than done for the only winery in Clark County. Grape Expectations is trying to figure out how to open up shop when they are three businesses in one. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southwest requiring face coverings
In an effort to increase safety for passengers and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Southwest Airlines is updating protocols that include requiring passengers to wear face coverings beginning May 11.
Locals rush to reopened tennis courts
Daniel Nunez and Sarah Germain made immediate plans to go to their local tennis court, Darling Tennis Center, when they received an email that the facility would open on May 1.
Businesses in Henderson begin reopening - VIDEO
In downtown Henderson and at The District at Green Valley Ranch, small shops are opening their doors for business. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM CEO: Bellagio, New York-New York to reopen first after shutdown - VIDEO
The head of MGM Resorts International isn’t sure when he’ll be able to open properties in Las Vegas, but said Thursday that New York-New York and Bellagio will likely be the first to open their doors. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New visitation report shows plunging numbers for March
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported Thursday that convention attendance fell 54.8 percent to 249,800. March normally is one of the city’s strongest months for conventions and trade shows.
US jobless claims climb to 30 million in 6 weeks - VIDEO
The Labor Department released the tally of the most recent jobless claims on Thursday. First-time claims for the week ending on April 25 increased by more than 3.84 million. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian to have EMTs, thermal cameras upon reopening - VIDEO
The hotel-casino operator, Las Vegas Sands Corp., announced updated protocols on April 28 for when its Las Vegas properties reopen, sometime after May 31. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unions contracts expiring - VIDEO
RJ investigations reporter Arthur Kane and Renee Summerour discuss the uncertainty of union contracts expiring in June, and how the extent of the financial damage from the crisis will make it difficult for unions and governments to negotiate collective bargaining agreements, possibly sending many to arbitration. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Strip hoteliers outline cleaning plans upon reopening - VIDEO
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has yet to confirm when casinos will be able to reopen, but operators are already preparing for the day they’ll have to reassure guests their properties are clean and safe amid the virus outbreak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island plans to reopen May 15 - VIDEO
Treasure Island is planning to open its doors to guests May 15, despite Gov. Steve Sisolak saying Wednesday that gaming shutdowns, currently set to end April 30, will probably be extended an undetermined amount of time. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders logo goes up on Henderson headquarters - VIDEO
The iconic Raiders emblem gets installed on the team's headquarters and practice facility in Henderson on April 22, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Michael Fontes, corporate director of projects and facilities at JRS Hospitality, measures dist ...
Will Las Vegas casinos’ safety plans help lure back visitors?
By / RJ

Experts say the transparency is just another way companies can reassure guests and employees that their facilities are safe enough to return to. But, ultimately, only the number of people who end up inside the reopened resorts will show whether that reassurance is enough.

Alex Dixon, west region president of PureStar, talks about the updated company practices at the ...
Casino suppliers feel the sting of COVID-19, too
By / RJ

Supply companies — those who work behind the scenes making sure Las Vegas resort-casinos are stocked up on food, clothes, fresh laundry and more — have also been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read More