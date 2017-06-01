Macau gaming revenue up 24 percent in May

Wynn Resorts in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Macau gross gaming revenue surged 24 percent in May, beating Wall Street expectations and driving shares of Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands higher.

The island posted gaming revenue of 22.7 billion MOP ($2.83 billion) compared with 18.4 billion MOP ($2.29 billion) in the year-earlier period.

Analysts were expecting May growth of about 18 percent.

Macau gross gaming revenue has been growing since September after more than a two-year decline. Gross gaming revenue is up 16 percent through the first five months of 2017.

The rebound is partially being driven by “Chinese monetary stimulus and the re-inflation of the Chinese housing bubble,’’ Wells Fargo said in a note Thursday.

Shares of Wynn Resorts, which has two casinos on Macau, jumped $4.94, or 3.8 percent, to $133.64. Las Vegas Sands, which also has two resorts on the island, added $2.05, or 3.5 percent, to $61.18 as of 8:30 a.m.

