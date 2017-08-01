Macau gaming revenue up 29 percent in July

Macau continues to shoot the lights out so far in 2017.

Gross gaming revenue on the Chinese peninsula jumped 29 percent in July to $2.86 billion, according to data posted Tuesday by Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

That is the fastest pace this year and best monthly performance in more than three years.

Revenue over the first seven months is up 19 percent compared with the same period last year to $18.5 billion. That puts Macau, the world’s largest gaming region, on pace to surpass $30 billion in 2017.

Revenue growth accelerated for the third straight month despite tougher comparisons with the year-earlier period. June growth last year was -8 percent compared with -4.5 percent for July.

The bodes well for Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts International, all of which operate casinos on Macau. Wynn generates about 60 percent of its revenue from Macau, while Las Vegas Sands garners more than 50 percent.

MGM Resorts, which will open a second casino on Macau later this year, currently generates slightly more than 20 percent of its revenue from Macau.

VIP clients continued to drive growth in July according to David Katz, an analyst for Telsey Advisory Group. Hold percentage had little impact on the monthly numbers, he said.

A slight increase in the number of informal lenders, known as junkets, operating on Macau may have spurred growth, Katz said in a note to clients on Monday. Junkets service VIP clients visiting casinos on Macau.

A decrease in the junket business starting in 2014 led to a sharp decline in Macau gaming revenue over a 26-month period ending in August last year.

Macau gaming revenue growth is expected to slow in the ensuing months as comparisons with the previous year period get even tougher. August 2016 gaming revenue grew 1.1 percent compared with the 4.5 percent drop in July 2016.

