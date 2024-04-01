Madness on and off the court: March’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley

Here are five of the more memorable casino (and airport) conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley.

A pair of million-dollar jackpots were hit this week in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian in Las Vegas. On Monday, March 11, 2024, a slots player won $1,037,828 playing Dragon Link. On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, a slots player won $1,635,693 playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold. (The Venetian)

March has a little bit of luck all around.

Everyone is Irish for St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone also becomes basketball experts while filling out their NCAA Tournament bracket sheets.

Everyone might also believe that big jackpot is right around the corner. For these people, it was.

Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley:

5. $667K in jackpots won by the same player at Strip casino

Six-figure jackpots are so nice, this Caesars Palace player did it thrice in a 24-hour period.

4. $782K jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

If you won that much thinking you were on the way out of Harry Reid International Airport, you’d probably reschedule.

3. Slots player wins $710K on 2 jackpots at Strip casino

Another player who couldn’t stop after one big jackpot.

2. Couple wins $829K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Come to think of it, coffee is probably more than $3.75 at most places now.

1. Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

The high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian went into overdrive that week.

