46°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Madness on and off the court: March’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley

A pair of million-dollar jackpots were hit this week in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Pal ...
A pair of million-dollar jackpots were hit this week in the high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian in Las Vegas. On Monday, March 11, 2024, a slots player won $1,037,828 playing Dragon Link. On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, a slots player won $1,635,693 playing Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Gold. (The Venetian)
More Stories
Trago Lounge at the Tropicana is shown closed on Sunday, March 31, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las ...
Las Vegas Strip resort down to 1 bar for closing night
Las Vegas casino implosion site still waiting for new project
Former cast members of “Folies Bergere” met for a reunion at the Trago Lounge ins ...
‘Sisters to the end’: ‘Folies Bergère’ alums bid farewell to Tropicana
Guests gamble underneath the stained glass ceiling at the Tropicana Las Vegas on Friday, March ...
Tropicana fans spend bittersweet last weekend at 66-year-old hotel
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

March has a little bit of luck all around.

Everyone is Irish for St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone also becomes basketball experts while filling out their NCAA Tournament bracket sheets.

Everyone might also believe that big jackpot is right around the corner. For these people, it was.

Here are five of the more memorable conquests this past month in the Las Vegas Valley:

5. $667K in jackpots won by the same player at Strip casino

Six-figure jackpots are so nice, this Caesars Palace player did it thrice in a 24-hour period.

4. $782K jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport

If you won that much thinking you were on the way out of Harry Reid International Airport, you’d probably reschedule.

3. Slots player wins $710K on 2 jackpots at Strip casino

Another player who couldn’t stop after one big jackpot.

2. Couple wins $829K jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

Come to think of it, coffee is probably more than $3.75 at most places now.

1. Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino

The high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo casino floor at The Venetian went into overdrive that week.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling or gambling addiction, help is available by calling 1-800-GAMBLER. The National Problem Gambling Helpline offers call, text and chat services 24/7/365. If you or a loved one is in crisis, please call 911 or 988.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Pair of $1M jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casino
recommend 2
$251K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas casino
recommend 3
$511K slots jackpot won at off-Strip casino
recommend 4
$312K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas airport
recommend 5
$331K table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
recommend 6
$1M in jackpots won this weekend at off-Strip casinos