Main Street Station to open ‘sometime next year,’ CEO says

Boyd attributed its downtown struggles to “significant travel restrictions in Hawaii and overall declines in Las Vegas visitation.”

Main Street Station, operated by Boyd Gaming Corp., on Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

It won’t be until “sometime next year” that Main Street Station will open, Boyd Gaming Corp. President and CEO Keith Smith said Monday.

Eastside Cannery and Eldorado would followdepending on demand, he said.

Boyd’s downtown properties brought in $17.5 million over the period, down 71 percent from last year.

The company’s Las Vegas locals properties brought in $171.1 million — a 20 percent decline in revenue from the same time last year, the company reported.

Overall, cuts during the pandemic helped Boyd Gaming stay afloat during the third quarter, he said.

“We are proud of our team’s ability to successfully execute our strategy and are committed to sustaining a more efficient and profitable operating model into the future,” Smith said.

The company also received a financial boost through its partnership with mobile sports betting company FanDuel Group, launching mobile betting platforms in Illinois and Iowa and “expanding our digital reach to more than 30 million adults nationwide,” the company reported ahead of an earnings call with investors.

Boyd brought in $652.2 million during the quarter compared with $819.6 million during the same period last year, according to its earnings report.

