Main Street Station to reopen next month

The Boyd Gaming-owned downtown hotel-casino will reopen its doors to the public on Sept. 8 for the first time since March 2020, according to a release.

The closed Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The closed Main Street Station in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Main Street Station, which opened as Holiday International in 1978, is shown on Tuesday, Oct 20, 2020. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Main Street Station operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. is seen on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Main Street Station is coming back.

The downtown hotel-casino will reopen its doors to the public next month for the first time since March 2020, according to a release. Main Street Station will open for business at 6 a.m. Sept. 8.

The property is one of two remaining Boyd Gaming Corp. hotel-casinos in the valley that have yet to reopen, the other being Eastside Cannery. A Boyd spokesman said last month the company was focused on reopening Main Street before Eastside Cannery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.