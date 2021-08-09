Main Street Station to reopen next month
The Boyd Gaming-owned downtown hotel-casino will reopen its doors to the public on Sept. 8 for the first time since March 2020, according to a release.
Main Street Station is coming back.
The downtown hotel-casino will reopen its doors to the public next month for the first time since March 2020, according to a release. Main Street Station will open for business at 6 a.m. Sept. 8.
The property is one of two remaining Boyd Gaming Corp. hotel-casinos in the valley that have yet to reopen, the other being Eastside Cannery. A Boyd spokesman said last month the company was focused on reopening Main Street before Eastside Cannery.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
