Major jackpots pay out at casinos on, off Las Vegas Strip

A couple of table game players will have plenty of time to report their early 2023 winnings to the IRS.

(Boyd Gaming)

A couple of table game players will have plenty of time to report their early 2023 winnings to the IRS.

A player at The Cromwell claimed the Ultimate Texas Hold’em major progressive jackpot with a royal flush for $255,148 on Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Not to be outdone, a guest from Wisconsin hit a major progressive jackpot on Pai Gow Poker for $118,553 on Sunday at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The lucky player won an additional $5,000 on a side wager.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A snare is a quality drum for some.

Congrats to our guest, who danced the night away after getting this jackpot on Dancing Drums! pic.twitter.com/eXshhkmxmI — Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 2, 2023

Binion’s

Congrats to Rosemarie!

Boulder Station

A good spin here.

Buffalo Revolution $14,618.72 JACKPOT! 🚨🤩

Bet ➡️ $2.25 pic.twitter.com/LdK2TZW2cZ — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 2, 2023

Cannery

Five reels? Unreal.

Congrats to this guest on the $22k Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/9bU6G2i8Up — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 3, 2023

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Spreading the wealth.

Congratulations to these two @CaesarsRewards members on #Jackpots totaling $57,600! 👏 21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/qpkLpuXDPf — Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) January 2, 2023

Sahara

Way to go, Severiano!

What a way to start the new year, Severiano! Congrats on your $11,700 jackpot. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Qef5HhUAOt — SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) January 2, 2023

Sam’s Town

Removing temptation, indeed.

Well, that was a SWEET draw! 🍬 pic.twitter.com/WTWcg0YT9j — Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 30, 2022

Sunset Station

Might not need that free game anymore.

A $2.88 bet resulted in a $10,327 win for one lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/kjWjV14bhD — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 2, 2023

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.