Major jackpots pay out at casinos on, off Las Vegas Strip
A couple of table game players will have plenty of time to report their early 2023 winnings to the IRS.
A player at The Cromwell claimed the Ultimate Texas Hold’em major progressive jackpot with a royal flush for $255,148 on Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.
Not to be outdone, a guest from Wisconsin hit a major progressive jackpot on Pai Gow Poker for $118,553 on Sunday at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The lucky player won an additional $5,000 on a side wager.
Winners across the Las Vegas Valley
Aliante
A snare is a quality drum for some.
Congrats to our guest, who danced the night away after getting this jackpot on Dancing Drums! pic.twitter.com/eXshhkmxmI
— Aliante Casino (@aliantecasino) January 2, 2023
Binion’s
Congrats to Rosemarie!
🎉 Congrats Rosemaire on your $20,637 #jackpot. Talk about ending the year on a high note! 🤑 #binions #binionscasino #binionslv #lasvegas #dtlv pic.twitter.com/9mP4Kubm9N
— Binion's Gambling Hall & Hotel (@BinionsLV) December 30, 2022
Boulder Station
A good spin here.
Buffalo Revolution $14,618.72 JACKPOT! 🚨🤩
Bet ➡️ $2.25 pic.twitter.com/LdK2TZW2cZ
— Boulder Station (@boulderstation) January 2, 2023
Cannery
Five reels? Unreal.
Congrats to this guest on the $22k Jackpot! pic.twitter.com/9bU6G2i8Up
— Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 3, 2023
Horseshoe Las Vegas
Spreading the wealth.
Congratulations to these two @CaesarsRewards members on #Jackpots totaling $57,600! 👏
21+. Gambling problem? Call 800-522-4700. pic.twitter.com/qpkLpuXDPf
— Horseshoe Las Vegas (@HorseshoeVegas) January 2, 2023
Sahara
Way to go, Severiano!
What a way to start the new year, Severiano! Congrats on your $11,700 jackpot. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Qef5HhUAOt
— SAHARA Las Vegas (@SAHARALasVegas) January 2, 2023
Sam’s Town
Removing temptation, indeed.
Well, that was a SWEET draw! 🍬 pic.twitter.com/WTWcg0YT9j
— Sam's Town Las Vegas (@samstownlv) December 30, 2022
Sunset Station
Might not need that free game anymore.
A $2.88 bet resulted in a $10,327 win for one lucky guest! pic.twitter.com/kjWjV14bhD
— Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) January 2, 2023
