Casinos & Gaming

Major jackpots pay out at casinos on, off Las Vegas Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 3, 2023 - 10:41 am
 
(Boyd Gaming)
(Boyd Gaming)

A couple of table game players will have plenty of time to report their early 2023 winnings to the IRS.

A player at The Cromwell claimed the Ultimate Texas Hold’em major progressive jackpot with a royal flush for $255,148 on Tuesday, according to a Caesars Entertainment spokesperson.

Not to be outdone, a guest from Wisconsin hit a major progressive jackpot on Pai Gow Poker for $118,553 on Sunday at The Orleans, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The lucky player won an additional $5,000 on a side wager.

A player at The Cromwell claimed the Ultimate Texas Hold'em major progressive jackpot with a ro ...
A player at The Cromwell claimed the Ultimate Texas Hold'em major progressive jackpot with a royal flush for $255,148 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Caesars Entertainment)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Aliante

A snare is a quality drum for some.

Binion’s

Congrats to Rosemarie!

Boulder Station

A good spin here.

Cannery

Five reels? Unreal.

Horseshoe Las Vegas

Spreading the wealth.

Sahara

Way to go, Severiano!

Sam’s Town

Removing temptation, indeed.

Sunset Station

Might not need that free game anymore.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

