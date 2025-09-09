94°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Major Las Vegas casino operator slips from Wall Street index

The entrance and dome within Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
The entrance and dome within Caesars Palace on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
The Golden Gate hotel-casino is seen in downtown Las Vegas, on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. (Bizuay ...
Inside Gaming: This downtown Las Vegas casino is hosting an open bar every night
Resorts World Las Vegas has appointed two new senior legal executives as the North Strip hotel- ...
Strip megaresort appoints new execs as part of stricter regulatory oversight
An exterior view of the Flamingo in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstev ...
Tourist suffered ‘serious’ injuries in escalator incident at Strip casino-hotel, lawsuit claims
Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) takes off after making a catch as New England Patriots ...
Circa shatters football contest prize money record with $31.6M
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 11:57 am
 

One of the Las Vegas Strip’s largest casino operators is coming off the S&P 500 later this month.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will be replaced by Robinhood Markets Inc. on the stock market index at the start of trading on Sept. 22, according to S&P Global.

The Reno-based gaming and hospitality conglomerate, which operates eight casino resorts on Las Vegas Boulevard, has a reported market cap of between $5 and $5.5 billion, which is below the index’s minimum thresehold of $22.7 billion. Caesars Entertainment is among three publicly traded companies coming off the S&P 500, along with Enphase Energy Inc. and MarketAxcess Holdings Inc.

The move is part of a quarterly rebalancing of the S&P 500. The casino company will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

Caesars Entertainment did not respond to a request for comment.

The company’s stock is down nearly 20 percent since the beginning of the year. At Monday’s closing price of $26.33 per share, it is trading 42 percent below its 52-week high of $45.55 in October 2024. A $1,000 investment worth of Caesars Entertainment’s shares in 2020 would now be worth less than $520.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES