Major Las Vegas Strip casino operator appeals to locals with limited-time deals

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2025 - 10:19 am
 

One of the largest casino operators on the Las Vegas Strip is trying to woo locals with a limited-time deal for free parking during the week and discounted food.

Caesars Entertainment is offering Nevada residents free self-parking at any of its eight Las Vegas resorts between Sunday and Thursday from Sept. 21 until Oct. 30, according to a news release.

Silver State residents can also receive a 25 percent food and beverage discount at more than 100 restaurants, bars and lounges across the company’s Las Vegas properties until Oct. 30. The discount is valid at Caesars’ pool venues as well.

Locals who book a hotel room at one of the Las Vegas properties by March 31 can also receive an additional 15 percent off for stays through that date with a valid Nevada ID at hotel check-in. Spa bookings for locals also come with a 15 to 20 percent discount, except at Reflections Spa at Planet Hollywood. Additionally, locals receive a 20 percent discount on tickets to the High Roller observation wheel, Fly Linq Zipline and the Eiffel Tower viewing deck, as well as $5 off tickets to Real Bodies at Horseshoe.

Casino operators throughout the valley have been responding to a months-long decline in visitation and a growing perception that Las Vegas is no longer a reasonable value by introducing a variety of promotions, deals and packages ranging from hotel room discounts to cheap alcohol to free parking.

Caesars recently rolled out a $300 stay-and-dine package for three of its mid-Strip properties — Harrah’s, The Linq and Flamingo. The deal, which is available until the end of the year, includes a two-night stay with a $200 food and beverage credit. Taxes and resort fees are included in the package price.

Reno-based Caesars Entertainment is coming off the S&P 500 before the start of trading on Monday. The company’s valuation fell below the minimum threshold required to remain on the market index.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

