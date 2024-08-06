Make-A-Wish, Caesars roll out red carpet for Las Vegas family

Five-year-old Samantha Buckley reveled in the royal treatment she and her parents, William and June, received as part of her princess dream experience.

Samantha Buckley, 5, comes out dressed as a princess during a Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada trip to Caesars Palace, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Samantha Buckley, 5, left, her mother June Chen, center, and father William Buckley, right, are interviewed during a Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada trip to Caesars Palace, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Samantha Buckley, 5, left, is greeted by President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada Scott Rosenzweig, right, during a Make-A-Wish trip to Caesars Palace, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Joined by her parents William Buckley, left, and June Chen, Samantha Buckley, 5, waves while dressed as a princess during a Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada trip to Caesars Palace, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Samantha Buckley, 5, right, exits the vehicle with her parents and is greeted with flowers and a red carpet during a Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada trip to Caesars Palace, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The local Make-A-Wish recipient wore her best smile along with a bright blue gown and sparkling tiara while soaking in the adoration of all her new subjects. She waved to onlookers and greeted all who approached her. She even kissed a frog or two.

The young girl reveled in the royal treatment she and her parents, William and June, received as part of her princess dream experience granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada and Caesars Entertainment. The casino company and the charity organization are rolling out the red carpet for the Buckleys, complete with a door-to-door limo ride to Samantha’s very own Las Vegas palace.

“We were overwhelmed when we walked in. I could see it on June’s face also,” William Buckley said. “We never expected anything like that. (We’re) just super appreciative.”

In addition to a two-night stay in a Caesars Palace suite, the Buckleys will dine at Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen and Brasserie B by Bobby Flay, relax in a personal pool and cabana, see Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island and ride in a private pod on the High Roller at The Linq Promenade, which will turn pink in honor of Samantha and her favorite royal character, Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros.

Samantha Buckley was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder when she was one month old. She receives monthly blood transfusions as part of her ongoing treatment.

The Las Vegas staycation is a “huge” emotional boost for the family, said William Buckley.

“We (have) no family here. We go through a lot of stress (and) really not a lot of periods of relaxation in our life. So this is kind of a forced relaxation, and we needed it. All of us,” he said.

Scott Rosenzweig, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, said over 200 local kids are waiting for their wish to be granted.

“All of our wishes are special,” he said, adding that in a situation like Samantha Buckley’s, “What we hope to do is let doctors write the prescription for medication, and we write the prescription for hope.”

Rosenzweig said his organization’s mission is aided by community partners like Caesars Entertainment.

Jason Rinta, director of human resources, performance, culture and talent development for Caesars Entertainment, said the opportunity to participate in a Make-A-Wish reveal with the Buckleys was especially exciting.

“We don’t do (reveals) often. It really hits me. It pulls on your heartstrings,” Rinta said. “Just knowing what she’s going through, it hits even harder.”

Rinta said the goal is to make the next couple of days, at least, a magical experience for the Buckleys and young Samantha.

“We hope she really, truly enjoys it because this young lady and her parents have gone through a lot,” he said. “We’re going to really make sure she’s taken care of.”

David Danzis can be reached at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com. Follow David on X at AC_Danzis.