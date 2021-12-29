Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino

The man hit the jackpot on a 90 cent bet on a slot machine at Sam’s Town on Monday.

The winning jackpot from Monday, Dec. 27. (Boyd Gaming)

A North Carolina man won nearly $100,000 on a slot machine at a southeast Las Vegas casino on Monday.

Boyd Gaming said in a statement that the Sam’s Town guest, who asked to remain anonymous, was playing a 90 cent bet on the Triple Stars slot machine around 3 p.m. when he hit a $97,302 jackpot.

Last month, another Boyd Gaming guest hit a million dollar jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine at Main Street Station.

