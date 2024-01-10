Man who grabbed chips from casino table games could be added to black book

A man who grabbed chips from Clark County casino table games has been nominated to be the 37th person added to Nevada’s List of Excluded Persons.

A blackjack table that will soon see action at the Tuscany Suites and Casino in Las Vegas, where live table gaming returns starting Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Midnight Creative)

The Nevada Gaming Control Board has nominated a man who grabbed fistfuls of gaming chips from patrons and table-game trays in Clark County casinos to the state’s List of Excluded Persons.

If the Nevada Gaming Commission concurs at a future meeting, Neal Ahmed Hearne would become the 37th person added to the list, commonly referred to as Nevada’s “black book.”

During a Wednesday meeting, Control Board members watched surveillance videos of a man identified as Hearne grabbing casino chips from a table game at Aria.

According to Senior Deputy Attorney General John Michela, Hearne fit three criteria for inclusion on the list including having a prior felony conviction, a conviction of a crime of moral turpitude and a judicial order banning him from a casino.

Michela noted Hearne’s conviction of a crime at Aria in January 2018, but said there were 13 other charges that were dismissed involving accusations of Hearne grabbing chips from tables.

Gaming Control Board Chairman Kirk Hendrick said Hearne’s “brazen” actions could have escalated into a more dangerous situation and that it was important to add him to the list of people banned from entering the state’s major casinos.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

