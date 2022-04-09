Man wins $183K in Pai Gow progressive at Henderson casino

A local and lucky player started the weekend off with a jackpot of more than $183,000 at Sunset Station on Friday evening.

Douglas with his winning Pai Gow progressive poker hand at Sunset Station Casino in Henderson on Friday, April 7, 2022. (Sunset Station photo)

A local and lucky guest started the weekend off with a jackpot of more than $180,000 at Sunset Station on Friday evening.

A HUGE WIN! One lucky local hit a 7 card straight flush Pai Gow Progressive for $183,548 tonight! Read more 👇 https://t.co/rJeiRQw0Ac pic.twitter.com/pgU7Y9ibyx — Sunset Station (@SunsetStation_) April 9, 2022

Douglas (no last name provided) hit a 7-card straight flush Pai Gow progressive with a joker for $183,548.

No other details were provided on the STN Blog.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.