Mandalay Bay adds elevator security after Las Vegas shooting

Mandalay Bay's newly set-up guard posts by elevators banks is seen Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mandalay Bay is adding to its security even as it cuts hours of other employees.

The hotel has recently set up permanent guard posts by the elevator banks leading to rooms, two guards and a front desk employee said. The workers spoke on the condition of anonymity.

People seeking to get on the elevators must now show their room key. The new policy applies to Delano as well, they said.

Mandalay Bay had previously posted guards by the elevators only during major events, the guards said Thursday.

MGM Resorts, the hotel’s owner, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The change comes after the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 and injured more than 500.

Several major hotels on the Strip already had similar practices in place before the shooting.

In the wake of the shooting, several Mandalay Bay employee, including those at the front desk, guest services and bell desk were essentially cut. But instead of firing employees, the company placed them on a sort of reserve list, which rotates a pool of employees into randomly available shifts throughout each week.

