Marquees at some Las Vegas Valley casinos honor slain conservative activist

Conservative personality Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot and killed at an event at Utah Valley University.

A sign at Sunset Station in Henderson, Nevada pays respect to Charlie Kirk on Sept. 10, 2025 (Cynthia Puga/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas-based Station Casinos paid respect to slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk with memorial signs at some of its valley properties Wednesday.

Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed Wednesday at an event at Utah Valley University.

At Sunset Station in Henderson on Wednesday evening, a marquee sign in front of the casino resort read “In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, 1993-2025.”

A Station Casinos spokesman said memorials were also posted Wednesday outside Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Durango, Palace Station, Santa Fe Station, and Boulder Station.

