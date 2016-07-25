Maryland Live casino sues MGM over high-roller lists

BALTIMORE — A Maryland casino is suing MGM Resorts International over lists of high-rollers.

The Daily Record reports that the Maryland Live Casino is contending several MGM employees who used to work for Maryland Live allegedly provided lists of at least 3,000 high rollers to MGM, which plans to open a casino soon at National Harbor.

Maryland Live says the former employees violated confidentiality and noncompete agreements. MGM is calling the lawsuit “baseless.” MGM says Maryland Live is threatening former employees with “unenforceable non-compete agreements.”

After the employees were discovered sharing lists, the lawsuit says they signed documents stating they had destroyed or returned all copies of the lists to Maryland Live. But the employees then took jobs with MGM.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Baltimore.