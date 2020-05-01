Massachusetts casino closures extended to May 18

Three casinos, two of them operated by Las Vegas companies, will keep their Massachusetts properties closed at least through May 18 following a unanimous vote Friday.

The new MGM Springfield $960 million casino in Massachusetts is seen Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Massachusetts’ three casinos will remain closed through May 18, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission agreed Friday.

The closure, approved unanimously, parallels Gov. Charlie Baker’s extended stay-at-home and business closure order announced Wednesday.

It’s the third extension of a closure order that began March 14. That order was extended to April 7, then May 4 and now May 18.

Three casino operators, including two Las Vegas-based companies, have casinos in the Bay State. Southern Nevada’s MGM Resorts International has operated MGM Springfield in western Massachusetts since Aug. 24, 2018, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. opened Encore Boston Harbor in Everett on June 23, 2019.

The Plainridge Park Casino, operated by Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based Penn National Gaming, owners of Southern Nevada’s Tropicana and M Resort, opened as a horse racing track in 1999 and added slot machines in 2015.

