Massachusetts extends 3 casino closures to May 4

The five-member Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted unanimously Friday to extend Gov. Charlie Baker’s casino closure order, which had been set to expire Tuesday, to May 4 at noon.

Guests explore the Garden Lobby and a Preston Bailey carousel during the opening of the $2.6 billion Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, Mass. Sunday, June 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 file photo, the MGM Springfield casino's logo decorates the front facade on Main Street in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International each operate casinos in the Bay State, Wynn’s Encore Boston Harbor in Everett and MGM Springfield in western Massachusetts.

A third casino, the Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, is operated by Penn National Gaming.

The state’s casinos initially were closed March 14 through an order by Gov. Charlie Baker through April 7. On Friday, the five-member commission extended closures to noon on May 4.

All Massachusetts gaming operations, including live harness racing that was due to begin Monday, have been shut down. Racing is now scheduled to begin June 1.

Commissioners indicated they would continue to review and assess the public health conditions in cooperation with health authorities and the licensees and make a determination as to the status of operations in advance of May 4.

MGM has more than 2,300 employees in Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor has 4,400.

