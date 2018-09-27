Casinos & Gaming

Massachusetts Gaming Commission sets hearing to weigh Wynn penalties

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 27, 2018 - 8:05 am
 

An adjudicatory hearing will be conducted by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to determine whether Wynn Resorts Ltd. would be penalized in connection with the investigation of sexual harassment allegations against its founder and former CEO, Steve Wynn.

The hearing is expected to be conducted next month.

Four commissioners agreed Thursday to go forward with the hearing, which could take several days to complete. Following the hearing, commissioners would deliberate in a closed session to determine what actions, if any, it would take.

The commission is empowered to suspend or revoke a license or fine the company. Wynn Resorts is building the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort on the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, near Boston. The project is expected to be completed in June.

“We continue to support the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s process,” Wynn Resorts said in an email after the meeting.

Thursday’s meeting was conducted without Stephen Crosby, who resigned late Wednesday because of accusations that he would be biased in reaching a conclusion about Wynn.

Crosby received letters complaining about his ability to conduct a fair hearing from lawyers for Steve Wynn and the operators of Mohegan Sun, a Connecticut-based tribal casino.

In his decision to resign, Crosby also referenced a six-count, $3 billion racketeering lawsuit filed against Wynn Resorts, Steve Wynn and current and former Wynn Resorts executives Sept. 17 by Sterling Suffolk Racecourse LLC claiming that the company coerced regulators into awarding it the eastern Massachusetts gaming license.

Crosby, who served as commission chairman since gambling in commercial casinos was first established in Massachusetts in 2011 and technically was the commission’s first employee, was applauded by fellow commissioners and staff at Thursday’s meeting.

Commissioners agreed by consensus that Commissioner Gayle Cameron would serve as interim chairwoman. Cameron is a retired New Jersey State Police deputy superintendent, the force’s second-highest rank.

Commissioners are expected to formally vote her interim chair at their next meeting.

It’s unclear how long it will take Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to appoint a new chair.

General counsel Catherine Blue outlined the procedure for the adjudicatory hearing.

Blue said the hearing, similar to Nevada’s process on suitability hearings, would start with a report from the commission’s Investigations and Enforcement Bureau. Commissioners can take testimony from witnesses, including Wynn Resorts representatives. But Blue stressed that it won’t be a public hearing at which any member of the public could submit their views.

Blue said the commission could call a hearing over several days or have it all in one day.

At the conclusion of the hearing, the commission would gather in a closed session to deliberate over its course of action.

Once a deliberation is reached, commission staff would prepare a public document, probably within a week, that would be presented at a public meeting.

Commission regulations state that a licensee isn’t entitled to any further review after the commission’s decision, but can appeal to the courts.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
Las Vegas, airlines prepare for CES
CES in January is expected to attract more than 180,000 attendees. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
AGS partners with Vegas Golden Knights
AGS is the nation’s second-largest manufacturer of Class II slot machines used primarily in tribal jurisdictions. It announced a marketing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL team. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lehman Brothers bet big on Las Vegas
Lehman Brothers collapsed 10 years ago, helping send the country into the Great Recession.
Fremont9 opens downtown
Fremont9 apartment complex has opened in downtown Las Vegas. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran
Ross & Snow launches in Las Vegas
Luxury shoe brand Ross & Snow has opened in Las Vegas, featuring "functional luxury" with premium shearling footwear. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Remote Identification and Drones
DJI vice president of policy and public affairs discusses using remote identification on drones. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drones and public safety in Nevada
Two representatives in the drone industry discuss UAV's impact on public safety. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Frontier Airlines to launch flights from Las Vegas to Mexico
Frontier, a Denver-based ultra-low-cost carrier, will become the first airline in more than a decade to offer international service to Canada and Mexico from Las Vegas when flights to Cancun and Los Cabos begin Dec. 15. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren addresses Oct. 1 lawsuits
MGM Resorts International Chairman and CEO Jim Murren addresses criticism his company has received for filing a lawsuit against the survivors of the Oct. 1 shooting. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International opens the doors on MGM Springfield
Massachusetts’ first hotel-casino opens in downtown Springfield. The $960 million MGM Springfield has 252 rooms and 125,000-square-feet of casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts International prepares to open MGM Springfield
Las Vegas-based MGM Resorts International gave news media and invited guests a preview of the $960 million MGM Springfield casino in Massachusetts. The commonwealth's first resort casino will open Friday, Aug. 24. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Walk Through Circus Circus
It only takes a short walk through Circus Circus to realize it attracts a demographic like no other casino on the Strip: families with young children. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morphy Auctions, a vintage slot machines seller, wants gaming license
Vice president Don Grimmer talks about Morphy Auctions at the company's warehouse located at 4520 Arville Street in Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. (Rick Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada's venture capital money doesn't stay in state
Zach Miles, associate vice president for economic development for UNLV, said there’s venture money in Southern Nevada, “but trying to find the right groups to tap into for that money is different.” According to a 2017 report from the Kauffman Foundation, Las Vegas ranked number 34 out of 40 metropolitan areas for growth entrepreneurship, a metric of how much startups grow. With a lack of growing startups in Las Vegas, investment money is being sent outside of state borders. The southwest region of the U.S. received $386 million in funding in the second quarter, with about $25.2 million in Nevada. The San Francisco area alone received about $5.6 billion. (source: CB Insights)
Neon wraps can light up the night for advertising
Vinyl wrap company 5150 Wraps talks about neon wraps, a new technology that the company believes can boost advertising at night. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Nevada on the forefront of drone safety
Dr. Chris Walach, senior director of Nevada Institute for Autonomous Systems, talks to a reporter at NIAS's new Nevada Drone Center for Excellence of Public Safety, located inside the Switch Innevation Center in Las Vegas. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
Motel 8 on south Strip will become site of hotel-casino
Israeli hoteliers Asher Gabay and Benny Zerah bought Motel 8 on the south Strip for $7.4 million, records show. They plan to bulldoze the property and build a hotel-casino. Motel 8 was built in the 1960s and used to be one of several roadside inns on what's now the south Strip. But it looks out of place today, dwarfed by the towering Mandalay Bay right across the street.
Project billed as one of the world's largest marijuana dispensaries plans to open Nov. 1
Planet 13 co-CEO Larry Scheffler talks about what to expect from the new marijuana dispensary, Thursday, July 19, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Oasis Biotech opens in Las Vegas
Brock Leach, chief operating officer of Oasis Biotech, discusses the new plant factory at its grand opening on July 18. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
UNLV Tech Park innovation building breaks ground
Construction on the first innovation building at the UNLV Tech Park is underway. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars Forum Meeting Center
Caesars broke ground Monday on its $375 million Caesars Forum Meeting Center (convention center) just east of the High Roller observation wheel. (Caesars Entertainment)
Technology reshapes the pawn shop industry
Devin Battersby attaches a black-colored device to the back of her iPhone and snaps several of the inside and outside of a Louis Vuitton wallet. The device, installed with artificial intelligence capabilities, analyzes the images using a patented microscopic technology. Within a few minutes, Battersby receives an answer on her app. The designer item is authentic.
Recreational marijuana has been legal in Nevada for one year
Exhale Nevada CEO Pete Findley talks about the one year anniversary of the legalization of recreational marijuana in Nevada. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young adults aren't saving for retirement
Financial advisors talk about saving trends among young adults. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like