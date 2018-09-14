Massachusetts regulators extend Steve Wynn investigation

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission launched its investigation after it was determined that Wynn failed to disclose a $7.5 million settlement with one of the alleged victims in his 2013 licensing suitability hearings in that state.

Massachusetts Gaming Commission investigators were in Las Vegas this week to gather information for the final phase of their investigation of Steve Wynn and Wynn Resorts Ltd. The regulator says it needs more time than expected to finish its investigation.

“Our investigators are balancing a sense of urgency with an uncompromising commitment to diligence and thoroughness,” Commission Executive Director Ed Bedrosian said at Thursday’s board meeting.

Wynn has been accused of multiple incidences of sexual harassment and assault over more than a decade in multiple media reports in January and February. In February, Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of the company and has denied the accusations.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission launched its investigation after it was determined that Wynn failed to disclose a $7.5 million settlement with one of the alleged victims in his 2013 licensing suitability hearings in that state.

“I have continuously provided our best and most thoughtful estimates on the conclusion of this investigation and will continue to do so; however, comprehensive fact-finding and analysis must take precedence,” Bedrosian said. “As a result, investigators do need some additional time to complete their work.”

Last month, commission Chairman Stephen Crosby said he expected the investigation to wrap up in September and be discussed in a public meeting before deliberations on potential penalties against Wynn and the company in a closed session.

The commission is empowered to suspend or revoke Wynn’s license and fine the company.

The company is in the midst of building the $2.5 billion Encore Boston Harbor resort in Everett, Massachusetts, near Boston. It’s scheduled to open in June.

Bedrosian indicated the commission may discuss the investigation process in a future meeting and then address the details of the findings at a separate meeting. The commission is next scheduled to meet Sept. 27.

The Wynn Resorts board of directors has concluded its investigation of the matter but has not disclosed its findings.

Nevada Gaming Control Board Chairwoman Becky Harris has said state investigators are conducting their own review independent of Massachusetts and the Wynn board. She expects to disclose their finding after Massachusetts.

