Teen suspected in massive cyberattack on Las Vegas casinos. Here’s what it cost

A cyberattack against two major Las Vegas casino operators, in which a teenage boy is accused of helping carry out, caused millions of dollars in damage, authorities said.

Did Boyd Gaming pay ransom in cyberattack? Company won’t say

Yacht to be launched at iconic Strip attraction

Bellagio guests outside of the casino on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts International’s Las Vegas properties experienced a cybersecurity incident starting Sept. 10. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A cyberattack against two major Las Vegas casino operators, which a teenage boy is accused of helping carry out, caused millions of dollars in damage, authorities said.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Clarke said during a hearing Wednesday that Caesars Entertainment paid the alleged hackers $15 million to settle a ransomware attack that reportedly occurred in 2023.

The attack to MGM Resorts International resulted in about $200 million in damages, Clarke said.

The teen, who is now 17, turned himself in on Sept. 17 to face allegations that he participated in the incidents, according to Las Vegas police.

Police did not specify which casinos were targeted by the suspect, but MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment were each targeted by large “sophisticated” attacks in 2023.

The cyberattack against MGM affected credit card transactions and other computerized systems throughout its hotel-casinos.

In addition to millions of dollars in damage, sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, was also compromised.

Authorities suspect the teen, who lives in the Chicago area, still has roughly $1.8 million worth of bitcoin in his possession stemming from the attacks, but are unsure of its whereabouts, Clarke said.

“The level of sophistication he possesses and the criminal acts he is capable of cannot be overlooked by this court,” Clarke said in court Wednesday.

The teen was released to his parents under several restrictions after Wednesday’s hearing.