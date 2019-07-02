Matt Wilson to beome CEO Scientific Games CEO

Matt Wilson, the former president and managing director of Aristocrat Americas, is slated to join Scientific Games sometime next year.

Scientific Games announced this week a former Aristocrat managing director is set to join as the new CEO of its gaming division.

Matt Wilson, the former president and managing director of Aristocrat Americas, is slated to join Scientific Games sometime next year, after his non-compete clause expires. He will report to Barry Cottle, the president and CEO of the slot machine manufacturing company. Aristocrat announced Wilson’s departure on Friday.

“This is yet another huge step forward as we continue to assemble the best talent in our industry,” Cottle said in a statement. “These appointments build on our momentum as we continue to lead our industry into the future.”

Scientific Games’ executive vice president and group chief executive of gaming Derik Mooberry will continue his role until Wilson joins. He will then take on a senior advisory role for the company.

Siobhan Lane, Aristocrat’s former senior vice president of marketing and gaming operations, is also set to join Scientific Games next year.

