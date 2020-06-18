86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Casinos & Gaming

Mayfair Supper Club closed after Bellagio restaurant worker tests positive

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2020 - 8:14 pm
 

An employee of the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

The venue was last open Sunday, and the employee received a diagnosis before reporting to work Wednesday evening, according to MGM Resorts International.

“One employee who worked in the kitchen at Mayfair tested positive for coronavirus this afternoon, so out of an abundance of caution, we are closing for the evening. We will be sanitizing the work area and determining who they may have come in contact with for both tracing and testing,” the company said.

When asked when the property would reopen, an MGM spokesman said that information is “forthcoming.”

Any MGM guest who presents symptoms will be offered an onsite coronavirus test, the company said.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
Suspected boogaloo trio indicted twice, accused of terrorism and violence
2
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
Experts say Nevada still in ‘first wave’ of coronavirus cases
3
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Clark County records largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
4
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
Las Vegas Councilwoman Michele Fiore steps down as mayor pro tem
5
UNLV removes Hey Reb! statue after protest from student groups
UNLV removes Hey Reb! statue after protest from student groups
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Downtown Las Vegas’ Circa to open in October - Video
Circa resort-casino’s first five floors are set to open Oct. 28, according to CEO and developer Derek Stevens. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas movie theaters set July reopening date - Video
Las Vegas movie theater reopenings will start Regal, the valley’s largest exhibitor, announced Tuesday that it will reopen its theaters starting July 10, albeit in a modified fashion. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas - Video
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Contractors say they’re owed $36M for work done at Drew Las Vegas
Three months after coronavirus turmoil shut off construction of the Drew Las Vegas, contractors have levied claims for more than $36 million in unpaid bills. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Many Las Vegas guests ignoring COVID-19 protocols
Casinos are putting safety first but many Las Vegas guests are not socially distancing.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, not every employee is convinced it's safe to go back.
As Las Vegas casinos reopen, some employees aren't convinced it's safe to go back.
1.54M Americans filed for unemployment last week - Video
The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday, June 11. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week
1.54 Million Americans Filed for Unemployment Last Week. The U.S. Labor Department released the unemployment numbers on Thursday. The number of jobless claims was just below economists' predictions of 1.55 million claims. 1.897 million Americans applied for unemployment insurance the previous week. More than 44 million Americans have filed jobless claims in the past three months. Continuing claims nearly topped 21 million. The numbers follow the May jobs report, which revealed that more than two million jobs were added to the U.S. economy in May. Initial jobless claims continued the gradual downward trend. But it is still hard to square the claims figures with the much more upbeat news on the labor market from May’s Employment Report, Capital Economics, via Yahoo Finance
Visitors return to Las Vegas
Guests returned to Las Vegas casinos throughout the weekend. Casinos reopened on Thursday after being closed for 78 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Sisolak tours casino property after reopening - Video
Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sandra Morgan, chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, participated in a tour of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino where they share their first thoughts on casinos reopening. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Treasure Island reboots operations after coronavirus shutdown - Video
When casinos shut down, not only were tourists unseen on the Las Vegas Strip, but jobs were temporarily lost. Treasure Island took the months off to remodel and fix the property, adjusting the casino for COVID-19 norms. Now that they’re open again, management is slowly hiring back staff as guests return. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Casinos Reopen Thursday - Video
Casinos on the Strip welcomed guests for the first time since March 17, when Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered them closed them due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Electronic Marquees above the Las Vegas Strip: Welcome Back
Electronic marquees above the Las Vegas Strip display a message "Welcome Back." After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen, ushering in gusts eager to try their luck. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas-Review Journal) @bizutesfaye
After 78 days without gambling Las Vegas casinos begin to reopen
A look at Las Vegas openings downtown and on The Strip after 78 days of closure due to the pandemic.
Guests and employees talk about Bellagio reopen
The MGM CEO and Bellagio employees and guests giving their thoughts on the resort's reopening. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas lights up at midnight - Video
Downtown Las Vegas casinos reopened to the public at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. Just before that, the Viva Vision screen at the Fremont Street Experience popped off with digital fireworks for the crowd below. For a moment, it felt as if Las Vegas had never shut down.
The Orleans poker room opens
Poker room manager Garrett Okahara talks about the first day of reopening at The Orleans hotel-casino, safety, and the high turnout of players so far in the day on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Caesars Palace reopens with health and safety protocols in place
Sean McBurney, General Manager of Caesars Palace, talks about health and safety precautions the casino is taking for guests and employees.
Wayne Newton helps reopen Caesars Palace - Video
Las Vegas legend Wayne Newton, alongside Caesar and Cleopatra, helped welcome guests back to Caesars Palace.
Acting CEO of MGM says Strip reopening has been "amazing" - Video
Acting CEO of MGM Resorts International Bill Hornbuckle says the reopening of the Las Vegas has been "amazing."
Bellagio opens to guests - Video
Bellagio reopened its doors Thursday morning following the 78-day shutdown. Acting MGM Resorts CEO Bill Hornbuckle greeted the first guests as they walked through the doors.
The D Las Vegas welcomes back guests - Video
After a 78-day shutdown, the D Las Vegas opened its doors at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Bellagio Fountains back in action - Video
The Fountains of Bellagio show returned after a 78-day hiatus.
Downtown Las Vegas casinos reopen - VIDEO
Las Vegas casinos reopened for gaming at 12:01 am. Thursday, ushering in guests eager to try their luck 78 days after resorts were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Le'Andre Fox and Reed Redmond/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Allegiant Stadium lanai doors open revealing Al Davis Memorial Torch
On Wednesday Allegiant Stadium opened its massive lanai doors revealing the 85-foot-tall Al Davis Memorial Torch and a peek inside the $2 billion, 65,000 fan capacity indoor stadium.
Las Vegas casinos on verge of reopening
Suncoast prepares for reopening
Staff at Suncoast hotel-casino prepare for reopening on June 4 with new health and safety protocols to keep employees and guests safe from the spread of coronavirus.
Status of renters and homeowners during COVID19 pandemic - Video
Rj reporter Eli Segall discusses how COVID19 is affecting renters and homeowners in Nevada. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health experts: Smoking in casinos should be banned - Video
Experts say smoking can spread the COVID-19 coronavirus. But not because of airborne particulates. The virus could spread from a smoker’s likely pattern of fingers-to-mouth-to-gaming-device. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Knights’ empathy questioned
A sports talk host called this week a public relations disaster for the Knights and a tourism official said it may shorten the honeymoon period between the team and its devoted fan base.
THE LATEST
Read More