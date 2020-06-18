Mayfair Supper Club closed after Bellagio restaurant worker tests positive

The venue was not open Tuesday night, and the employee received a diagnosis before reporting to work Wednesday evening, according to MGM Resorts International.

Bellagio-Mayfair Supper Club Prime carving Prime Rib on cart (MGM Resorts International)

An employee of the Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday afternoon. It’s unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

The venue was last open Sunday, and the employee received a diagnosis before reporting to work Wednesday evening, according to MGM Resorts International.

“One employee who worked in the kitchen at Mayfair tested positive for coronavirus this afternoon, so out of an abundance of caution, we are closing for the evening. We will be sanitizing the work area and determining who they may have come in contact with for both tracing and testing,” the company said.

When asked when the property would reopen, an MGM spokesman said that information is “forthcoming.”

Any MGM guest who presents symptoms will be offered an onsite coronavirus test, the company said.

