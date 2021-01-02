Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots grow as 2021 arrives

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $401 million, according to the California Lottery website.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s a new year and for some, a chance to hit it big in two popular lotteries.

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $401 million, according to the California Lottery website. Ticket sales end at 7:45 p.m.

The closest store near the Las Vegas Valley is the Primm Valley Lotto Store on the Nevada-California border.

Last month, a Mega Millions ticket sold at the store hit for more than $1 million.

Powerball

Also, the multistate Powerball jackpot has jumped to $384 million. The drawing is Saturday night.

In June 2019, a North Carolina man won $344.6 million in the Powerball lottery.

Nevada does not participate in the multistate lottery drawings. The Primm location is officially located in Nipton, California., 45 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

Nevada joins Utah, Alabama, Mississippi, Alaska and Hawaii in not offering Mega Millions or Powerball.