Casinos & Gaming

Megabucks hits for $10.4M at North Las Vegas casino

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 3:20 pm
 
Jesus, a Las Vegas resident, the Megabucks jackpot for $10,488,726 on Friday, July 7, 2023, at ...
Jesus, a Las Vegas resident, the Megabucks jackpot for $10,488,726 on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Cannery in North Las Vegas. (Boyd Gaming)

There will be no blasphemy in this report.

Jesus, a Las Vegas resident, scored the jackpot of a lifetime, hitting the Megabucks jackpot for $10,488,726.

The magic wheels connected just before 5:30 a.m. Friday at the Cannery, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson.

Jesus, who said he usually patronizes The Orleans and Gold Coast, made his first trip to the North Las Vegas property.

He said he was very excited to win the life-changing jackpot, and said he planned to buy his mother a house with the windfall, according to the spokesperson.

A Reno woman last hit Megabucks for $14,005,833 on April 3 at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, making it the largest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

IGT introduced the Megabucks slots game in 1987 and has created more than 145 versions of the game that extend both the video slots and mechanical reels genres.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

