Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total since 2012

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 2:38 pm
 
Updated December 15, 2020 - 11:24 am
The Megabucks machine is seen Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For those of you tired of 2020, this flashback to 2012 is offered.

The Megabucks slots jackpot has reached $15.4 million, the game’s highest total in eight years, according to a release from International Game Technology.

IGT introduced Megabucks in 1987. The largest Megabucks jackpot ever was won in 2003 at the Excalibur when a player won more than $39 million.

Megabucks last hit in April 2019 at Sunset Station for $13,154,723.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the last time the Megabucks jackpot reached at least $15.4 million.

