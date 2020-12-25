Megabucks jackpot worth more than $15M won in Las Vegas

Kevin, a part-time Las Vegas resident will have a very Merry Christmas after hitting the $15.5 million Megabucks machine at the Suncoast on Thursday.

Kevin will never be home alone again.

A $40 investment at 12:30 p.m. led to Kevin capturing the jackpot of $15,491,103 — Nevada’s largest slot machine jackpot in eight years, according to a news release.

Kevin, who splits time between Las Vegas and Alaska, made a Christmas Eve stop at the Boyd Gaming casino after being held over unexpectedly on business.

He said he plans on using his winnings to support his business and promised to look for ways to “pay it forward.”

IGT introduced Megabucks in 1987. The largest Megabucks jackpot ever was won in 2003 at the Excalibur when a player won more than $39 million.

Megabucks last hit in April 2019 at Sunset Station for $13,154,723.