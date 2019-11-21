MeToo-related policy changes coming to Las Vegas casinos

The Nevada Gaming Commission on Thursday approved amendments to state gaming regulations adding protections from sexual harassment and several forms of discrimination in industry workplaces.

The amendment, approved unanimously by the five-member board, adds a page and a half of new language to Regulation 5 on the operation of gaming establishments and runs parallel to regulations in place by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Nevada Equal Rights Commission.

