MGM approved for sports betting in Massachusetts

With sports betting expected to start next month and mobile wagering in March, the two Las Vegas companies operating in the Bay State have received regulatory approval.

FILE -- In this Aug. 15, 2018 file photo the MGM Springfield casino's logo decorates the front facade on Main Street in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MGM Resorts International’s Massachusetts property has been approved to offer sports wagering, and its BetMGM subsidiary has been found suitable to offer mobile betting.

Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved sports betting at MGM Springfield in western Massachusetts and, in a separate vote, a preliminary finding of suitability for BetMGM with a license that’s tethered to the Springfield property.

The state is expected to launch sports betting at retail locations in late January and mobile betting in March. More information on a universal launch date for retail sports betting is expected to be released by the commission in the coming weeks.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Encore Boston Harbor and WynnBET received similar approvals from the commission Friday.

The votes mean the two Las Vegas companies can now obtain operations certificates and must meet additional conditions before bets can be accepted.

