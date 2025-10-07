MGM boss says Las Vegas’ future is bright

Bill Hornbuckle, left, CEO and President of MGM Resorts International, delivers the keynote speech with moderator Hope King at Global Gaming Expo Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 at The Venetian Expo, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Perspective and optimism were abundant Tuesday morning, as one of the gaming industry’s most recognizable casino executives spoke about Las Vegas’ future.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and chief executive officer of MGM Resorts International, acknowledged the city’s turbulent summer, as he has done in previous media appearances and corporate earnings calls with investors this year. Visitation to the city was down 10 percent year-over-year in June, July, and August, and has declined nearly 11 percent in 2025, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But, during a gaming executive Q&A at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) inside the Venetian Expo Center, Hornbuckle took the opportunity to remind the packed ballroom that 2024 was among the city’s strongest in recent memory, with marquee events such as Super Bowl 58 and the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, helping propel Strip casinos to their second-highest grossing year in history.

“It’s just the nature of the beast,” Hornbuckle quipped in response to the moderator’s question about whether people have forgotten 2024’s success.

Looking ahead, the top executive of Las Vegas-based MGM said the city’s upcoming convention and trade show schedule will provide an economic boost.

“As I look to the future, I think about, literally, the next 16 months are going to be the best convention months this city has ever had or ever seen,” he said. “We remain bullish on Las Vegas. Fundamentally, I don’t think it’s broken in any way, shape or form.”

In addition to the rosy outlook for Las Vegas, Hornbuckle offered a glimmer of hope for gamblers upset by recent changes to the federal tax code. Despite the current shutdown of the U.S. government, Hornbuckle remained optimistic that the amended gambling loss deduction contained in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed earlier this year would be rectified.

“It’s going back” to 100 percent, he said of the federal tax deduction, which was lowered to 90 percent in the OBBBA.

Hornbuckle also addressed the role of artificial intelligence in operations, specifically how it was being used on the hotel side of MGM’s business. One example, he noted, was in the company’s call center, where the number of workers has been reduced from 400 to less than 100. However, he said, AI cannot replicate all of the unique and individualized benefits of person-to-person interaction, so complete implementation is not yet available.

Finally, Hornbuckle, who also serves on the board of directors for the U.S. Travel Association, touched on how current public policy is having an adverse effect on tourism. He noted that certain actions, such as billions of dollars allocated for infrastructure in the OBBBA, were helpful but, ultimately, offset by decisions such as the $250 visa integrity fee.

“It’s kind of fascinating what the (President Donald Trump) administration has done, and time and time (again) continues to do, is we’ll take two steps forward (and then take one step back),” he said. “I think the approach to the message we (give off), whether it’s in Las Vegas or the community at large, has to be welcoming.”

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.