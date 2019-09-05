MGM, Buffalo Wild Wings teaming up on sports gaming venture

MGM Resorts International is looking to bring sports gaming experiences to Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants nationwide.

MGM Resorts International is teaming up with Buffalo Wild Wings for a sports betting venture. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Buffalo Wild Wings is getting into a multiyear sports betting partnership with MGM Resorts International. (Getty Images)

MGM and Road Digital, its sports betting venture, will be working alongside Buffalo Wild Wings in a multiyear partnership, according to a Thursday press release.

This deal “puts us in a position to innovate the current sports watching experience to bring the best of sports gaming to our guests,” Lyle Tick, president of Buffalo Wild Wings, said in the release.

This is the first partnership of its kind between a national sports bar and a gaming company, according to MGM, and is “focused on capitalizing on future opportunities as states continue to pass sports betting legislation.”

The companies are first introducing a free-to-play football game in restaurants nationwide on Thursday, as pro football season kicks off. The mobile game — available on the Buffalo Wind Wings Blazin’ Rewards app — offers a sports betting-like experience with no stakes attached, but will offer players the chance to win prizes such as trips to Las Vegas.

BetMGM, the company’s digital gaming platform, is set to deliver sports gaming experiences to Buffalo Wild Wings across the country as early as this week.

“Adding access to MGM’s world-class properties and the BetMGM mobile app will create unique customer experiences and redefine how fans enjoy sports,” MGM CEO Jim Murren said in the statement.

Later this year, the companies will test a sports betting program in New Jersey, with sights set on expanding the program across the country as more states legalize sports betting. The program will offer enhanced odds and free bets when the BetMGM app is used inside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

The deal is also expected to spawn collaborations between the companies within MGM properties and sports books. The sports bars will begin showing custom sports book content on its TVs that feature live odds from BetMGM, and at least three Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars are expected to open in MGM properties or in partnership with BetMGM as more states come online. One of the new Buffalo Wild Wings sports bars is slated to open in Mandalay Bay next year.

