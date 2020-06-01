MGM CEO condemns racism, company will ‘advance justice’

The acting CEO of MGM Resorts International on Monday issued a statement condemning racism and saying the company would use its “platform, scale and resources” to advance justice.

A demonstrator raises his hand during a Black Lives Matter protest along the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday, May 31, 2020. (Chris Day/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In a letter addressed to “Our MGM Resorts Community,” acting CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company supported the right to peaceful demonstrations against abhorrent acts while referencing recent protests in Las Vegas and across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

“We unequivocally reject racism, in any form,” he said. “We strive to create inclusive environments in which all people feel celebrated and we believe passionately that diversity is the soul of creativity and the heart of entertainment. There is no hospitality for hatred here and we will not accept it anywhere else.”

