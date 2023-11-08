MGM CEO says company nears deal with Culinary union

The company hardly skipped a financial beat in the company’s third quarter despite the crippling cyberattack in September that gut-punched the company for nine days.

New York New York, left, Excalibur hotel and casino and MGM Grand are seen on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Guests take in the fall display “Enchantment” at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Strip in Las Vegas Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. The installation is scheduled to be on display until Nov. 26. The holiday display will open on Dec. 2. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle on Wednesday said he expects his company will agree to a contract settlement with the Culinary union later in the day.

Hornbuckle did not provide details, but said in a scheduled earnings conference call with investors that he expected a deal to be completed Wednesday.

The company hardly skipped a financial beat in the company’s third quarter despite the crippling cyberattack in September that gut-punched the company for nine days.

The company on Wednesday reported nearly $4 billion in revenue, 16.3 percent better than in the third quarter of 2022, primarily because of improved results from its Macao operation.

Analysts had suggested that between the cyberattack that began Sept. 10 and no longer having revenue streams at The Mirage and Mississippi’s Gold Strike Tunica, which were sold, that revenue declines were possible.

But an 829 percent revenue increase from the MGM China unit boosted the company.

The company didn’t discuss negotiations with the Culinary union in a release issued prior to a Wednesday earnings call, but executives were expected to comment during the call with investors.

“We started the quarter with great momentum across our businesses,” MGM CEO Bill Hornbuckle said in a release. “While we were faced with a difficult cybersecurity issue in September, our employees rose to the occasion with incredible resilience and determination. With the incident now behind us, we are a stronger company having been through the challenge.”

Hornbuckle said the company is optimistic about its immediate future with next week’s Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, the launch of a partnership with Marriott International next year followed by the 2024 Super Bowl in February. The start of the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy partnership was delayed several months with analysts suggesting the cyberattack was behind postponing implementation.

“Beyond these catalysts, MGM China is performing exceptionally well, and we have a pipeline of development opportunities including New York and Japan alongside the growth and development of our international digital business and BetMGM.”

