MGM changes rewards program, stresses nongaming benefits

MGM Resorts International’s revamped MGM Rewards program keeps five tiers of membership, but offers new benefits, including airfare credits, free parking and dinners.

MGM Resorts International is revamping its loyalty program with a new emphasis on rewarding customers of nongaming amenities in its casinos.

Representatives of the company on Thursday announced it is retaining its five-level tiered rewards program, which will be known as MGM Rewards. Changes in the program will take effect Feb. 1.

“MGM Rewards was developed as a direct result of customer feedback and now offers more ways to earn, more ways to redeem and more exclusive benefits at MGM Resorts’ more than 20 destinations nationwide,” said Anil Mansukhani, MGM Resorts’ vice president of loyalty marketing.

Under the modified program, MGM will keep its Sapphire, Pearl, Gold, Platinum and Noir tiers.

Under the Sapphire tier, issued to those accumulating up to 19,999 credits — down from 24,999 — participants can earn points when they play, dine and stay at MGM Rewards destinations. They also get discounts to shows and are guaranteed the lowest room rates available when booking directly.

The Pearl tier, at 25,000 credits, provides Sapphire benefits as well as invitations to members-only events, tournaments and promotions; complimentary self-parking at resorts; and complimentary tickets to select MGM Rewards concerts.

The Gold tier, at 75,000 credits, provides Pearl benefits as well as having resorts fees waived for up to two rooms; a $100 tier achievement dinner; and complimentary room upgrades at check-in.

The Platinum tier, at 200,000 credits, provides Gold benefits as well as having up to $600 air travel credit; a $200 tier achievement dinner; and an annual complimentary cruise on Royal Caribbean or Celebrity Cruises.

The Noir tier, granted by invitation, provides Platinum benefits as well as up to $1,200 air travel credit; a $500 tier achievement dinner; and complimentary transportation to the resort from the nearest airport.

In addition to earning credits for dining, entertainment and hotel stays, players earn “Slot Dollars” for slot-machine and table-game play that can be used for resort transactions.

Rewards are in play at MGM Resorts’ entire portfolio of luxury properties in the United States, including Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas; Borgata in Atlantic City; Beau Rivage in Mississippi; and MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

