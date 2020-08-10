MGM discloses major investment by media exec Barry Diller

Barry Diller, who founded Fox Broadcasting Co. and USA Broadcasting, reportedly invested $1 billion in MGM and his company may be asked to join the board of directors.

MGM Grand casino-hotel in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock climbed early Monday after the company announced that IAC/InterActiveCorp, led by media executive Barry Diller, had invested in the company.

“We could not be more excited to welcome IAC and Mr. Diller as an investor in MGM Resorts,” said Paul Salem, MGM’s chairman of the board of directors. “Mr. Diller and Joey Levin, CEO of IAC, bring vast experience in both entertainment and online commerce and we will take full advantage of their experience.”

Salem indicated an IAC representative would be invited to join MGM’s board of directors.

In early trading Monday on the New York Stock Exchange, MGM shares were up more than 15 percent to around $22 a share.

In early July, IAC announced that it had separated from Match Group, which offered a portfolio of online dating services that included Tinder, Match and OKCupid, giving IAC the opportunity to invest billions of dollars.

IAC reportedly invested around $1 billion, about a 12 percent stake in the company.

While the secondary share investment surely put a charge in MGM shares on Monday morning, the value of the partnership is likely to stem from IAC’s deep history and expertise in the digital media environment,” Carlo Santarelli of the New York office of Deutsche Bank said Monday in a note to investors. “While unusual for IAC to acquire equity in the public markets, the IAC team believes it is taking a meaningful stake in an early stage online movement with a prominent brand within gaming. IAC referred to the investment in MGM as ‘a once in a decade’ opportunity.”

Santarelli said he expects IAC to provide its expertise in MGM’s growing sports and online wagering business.

Diller, who has a reported net worth of $4.2 billion, founded the Fox Broadcasting Co. and USA Broadcasting.

“IAC’s expertise in growing and expanding brands online is a natural fit for our focus on enhancing the resort experience through curated and personalized offerings, as well as digital enhancements in sports betting and online gaming,” MGM President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.