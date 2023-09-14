MGM employees would be paid ‘per usual’ on Friday, company says

Despite the cybersecurity incident that has affected numerous MGM computer systems, employees are expected to be paid Friday as usual.

A sign warns guests of difficulties with gambling machines following a hack targeted at MGM Resorts at Luxor hotel-casino on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International employees will be paid as usual Friday despite the cybersecurity issues that have dogged the company since Sunday.

As the matter entered its fifth day Thursday, a company spokesman said in an email that employees would be paid “per usual” after some sources questioned whether the computer problems the company experienced had penetrated computerized payroll programs as well.

Early Thursday, MGM Chairman and CEO Bill Hornbuckle thanked MGM guests and employees for their patience during the issues that the company has yet to characterize as a cyberattack despite growing evidence that Russia-based hacker groups were responsible for the cyberturmoil at Nevada’s largest company.

Company officials did not comment when asked to verify online reports that the company with 10 resorts on the Strip paid a ransom to extortionists.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the matter giving credence that the company was the victim of a crime.

“I want to personally thank our guests for showing us great kindness and patience this week as we’ve worked through a cybersecurity issue,” Hornbuckle said in a LinkedIn post early Thursday. “Please know that providing our guests with outstanding service is at the heart of who we are as a company. We continue to work diligently to resolve this issue, and that includes increasing our staffing levels across our properties to help ensure individual needs are addressed as promptly as possible. Again, thank you for your patience and the kindness you’ve shown to our employees.”

Hornbuckle then praised his employees.

“And speaking of our tens of thousands of employees, I want to thank all of you for working so incredibly hard to maintain a high level of service,” he said in his post. “I understand this week has been challenging and appreciate you so much for your great dedication, resourcefulness and good cheer you are bringing every day. You have my utmost gratitude and greatest respect for all you do, day in and day out, but especially now.”

