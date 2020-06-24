MGM Grand, Aria reopening pool clubs

The two won’t operate as typical dayclubs, and are instead reopening as extentions of the properties’ resort pools to support customer demand.

The newly renovated Wet Republic at MGM Grand in Las Vegas Friday, March 6, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Two Las Vegas pool clubs are reopening in time for Fourth of July weekend crowds.

MGM Grand’s Wet Republic Ultra Pool and Aria’s Liquid Pool Lounge plan to open July 2, according to a Wednesday statement from MGM Resorts International and Hakkasan Group.

The two won’t operate as typical dayclubs, and are instead reopening as extentions of the properties’ resort pools to support customer demand. All visitors must be 21 and over, according to the statement.

The venues will follow update health and safety protocols. Both will use a paperless menu system that’s accessible on cell phones via QR code, and daybeds and lounge furniture will be separated to allow for physical distancing. The statement said a “rigorous cleaning plan” will also be implemented.

Bungalow, cabana and daybed reservations are required for both hotel and non-hotel guests.

Wet Republic reservations also offers bottle sevice packages. The venue had a multi-million dollar renovation completed earlier this year, and offers two new plunge pools nearly 100 feet long, 10 cabanas and 12 bungalows with “spacious seating” and flat screen TVs.

Liquid Pool Lounge offers dipping pools, cocktails and food. There are eight cabanas, and daybeds lining the main pool.

Both pools are open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to close. Reservations are required.

Resevations at Wet Republic are available online at wetrepublic.com or by calling 702-891-3563, and Liquid Pool Lounge reservations can be made at liquidpoollv.com or by calling 702-590-9979.

