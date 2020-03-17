MGM Grand like a ghost town hours before closing on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

On Monday night, the MGM Grand was practically empty as the property prepared to close.

MGM Resorts International announced Sunday it was temporarily suspending operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday.

Fewer than a dozen people could be seen gambling on the vast MGM Grand casino floor Monday morning. There were two people playing blackjack, four surrounding a roulette wheel and two people playing craps. About four people were playing slots, and restaurants throughout the property were empty.