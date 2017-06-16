MGM Grand to expand conference center

MGM Grand is seen on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, August 27, 2016. (Ashley Casper/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @TheCasperA

MGM Grand will next week start expanding its conference center, adding the equivalent of five football fields, as its seeks to capture a larger portion of the city’s lucrative trade show industry.

The Strip resort plans to add 250,000 square feet to its conference center, the company said in a statement Friday. MGM Grand’s conference space will reach 850,000 square feet upon completion.

MGM Grand did not disclose the expansion’s price.

MGM Grand is the latest resort to announce convention expansion plans. The Las Vegas Convention Center on Tuesday approved a $1.4 billion expansion while Caesars Entertainment Corp. said it plans to build more meeting space near The Linq Promenade.

Convention attendees drove last year’s 1.5 percent increase in Las Vegas visitation.

