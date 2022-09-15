MGM Grand to renovate 700 hotel rooms with ‘desert’ feel

The refreshed rooms in the Studio Tower (formerly known as the West Wing) at the MGM Grand are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

An example of a remodeled hotel room at the MGM Grand. (MGM Resorts International)

The MGM Grand is remodeling one of its hotel towers, with 700 refreshed rooms expected to be available later this year.

The rooms in the Studio Tower (formerly known as the West Wing) will have a “retro desert feel” using fresh pink and chartreuse green colors, MGM Resorts International said in a release.

The rooms will have rounded window seats, enlarged headboards and curated artwork. The bathrooms will have space-saving barn doors, an illuminated vanity, marble shower floors and new chrome fixtures.

All rooms are expected to be completed by December, though some will be ready for guests in late October.

“We wanted to make a fresh statement with our new Studio Tower rooms by creating a relaxing atmosphere that appeals to not only leisure travelers here on vacation, but also our business travelers looking for a refreshing reprieve after a long day of meetings,” Michael Neubecker, president and chief operating officer of the MGM Grand, said in a statement.

“With this remodel, we found innovative ways to enlarge spaces and upgrade amenities while adding modern conveniences so our guests can truly enjoy a comfortable sanctuary during their stay.”

