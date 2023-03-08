63°F
Casinos & Gaming

MGM launches MGM Riches in casinos, online in 4 states

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 1:37 pm
 
MGM Resorts International and BetMGM collaborated with Las Vegas-based Everi Holdings Inc. to l ...
MGM Resorts International and BetMGM collaborated with Las Vegas-based Everi Holdings Inc. to launch MGM Riches, a new slot machine game that enables players to win tier points toward special rewards. (MGM Resorts International)

MGM Resorts International and BetMGM collaborated with Las Vegas-based Everi Holdings Inc. to launch a new slot machine game that enables players to win tier points toward special rewards.

The Everi-designed game called MGM Riches is available at all of MGM’s Las Vegas properties. The game plays the same way online in legal iGaming jurisdictions as it does in the 15 MGM casinos where it can be played. IGaming — online casino slot machines that can be played with real money — is legal in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Connecticut, West Virginia and Delaware, but not Nevada.

“MGM Riches is designed to engage and entertain our slot customers wherever they choose to play,” Mike Gatten, MGM’s senior vice president of slot strategy, said in a news release.

“With guest experience at the core of what we do, we created this custom game for our loyal slot customers who enjoy playing their favorite games and earning rewards even when they’re not at one of our properties.”

BetMGM, MGM’s provider of iGaming, has made MGM Riches available in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania and it will soon debut in West Virginia.

Las Vegas-based MGM Executive Director of Public Relations Scott Ghertner said when players are on the BetMGM iCasino platform, they earn BetMGM Rewards points, but when they’re physically at properties, they earn MGM Rewards slot dollars. MGM Rewards Tier Credits can be won online or while playing onsite.

“MGM Rewards Tier Credits, branded as ‘MGM Riches Triple Ruby’ and ‘MGM Riches 5x Sapphire,’ are earned online and while playing on-site,” Ghertner said in an emailed statement.

“MGM Riches is not a loyalty program. It is an omnichannel slot game that we’ve launched nationwide. MGM Rewards is our loyalty program for MGM Resorts and BetMGM uses a loyalty program called BetMGM Rewards.”

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

