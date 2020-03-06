MGM launching BetMGM, adding more gaming kiosks

BetMGM’s app is a rebranding of PlayMGM, the online gaming app MGM introduced in 2017. The brand first launched in New Jersey in September 2019.

The sportsbook at Park MGM, formerly the Moneyline Sports Bar & Book, has been rebranded as a BetMGM sportsbook. (Courtesy, MGM)

A screen shot of the BetMGM app. (Courtesy, MGM)

A screen shot of the BetMGM app. (Courtesy, MGM)

MGM Resorts International is rolling out its new sports betting brand, BetMGM, in Nevada.

This launch includes a new mobile betting app in the state, the rebranding of MGM’s sportsbooks and the addition of more than 100 gaming kiosks across its Las Vegas properties.

BetMGM’s app is a rebranding of PlayMGM, the online gaming app MGM introduced in 2017. The brand first launched in New Jersey in September 2019, and is also live in West Virginia, Indiana, and is set to launch in Michigan soon.

While there was a soft launch of the BetMGM app in Nevada, Friday marks the app’s official launch.

The brand offers pre- and in-game bets, parlays, prop bets and more on both professional and collegiate sports, according to a statement from MGM.

BetMGM was made in partnership with Roar Digital, a New Jersey-based joint venture between MGM and British sports betting company GVC Holdings. It has already formed a number of partnerships with other entities, including the National Lacrosse League, Yahoo Sports, Buffalo Wild Wings and Taco Bell.

“We’re proud to formally introduce the new BetMGM app in Nevada today,” said Road Digital CEO Adam Greenblatt in the statement. “MGM Resorts’ iconic properties across Las Vegas and GVC’s technology combine to deliver a streamlined sports betting experience that’s easy to use and exciting to play.”

Sportsbooks at Bellagio, Aria, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Park MGM, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur will be rebranded in the coming weeks. MGM’s Las Vegas properties will also get more than 100 BetMGM kiosks.

The BetMGM app is available on iOS and Android.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.