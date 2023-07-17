MGM, Marriott sign strategic licensing agreement

Playing off a similar earlier agreement with The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, the new agreement will draw Marriott customers to 17 MGM resorts nationwide.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass the MGM Grand on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas-based casino resort giant MGM Resorts International has signed a long-term strategic licensing agreement with Marriott International aimed at attracting Marriott customers to MGM properties in Las Vegas and across the country.

The two companies announced Monday that they have formed “MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy,” which will launch in October and include 17 MGM resorts, representing more than 40,000 rooms in Las Vegas and other U.S. cities.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Beginning in October, several MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts will be available for booking on Marriott’s digital platforms, including Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app, with all properties expected to be available by the end of the year. MGM’s resorts will still be available on MGM Resorts’ channels, including MGMRewards.com and the MGM Resorts mobile app.

“This historic, long-term agreement brings together two of the most trusted and iconic brands in hospitality and entertainment,” Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts, said in a release.

“We’ve seen first-hand the strong demand from Marriott International customers through our existing relationship at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and this new agreement will enable us to further optimize our overall profitability. We’re thrilled to now scale the relationship and offer Marriott Bonvoy members greater distribution access to our award-winning resorts — as well as exclusive event and entertainment opportunities — in Las Vegas and across the U.S.”

“We are excited to make MGM Resorts’ incredible properties available on Marriott channels, allowing our members to enjoy Marriott Bonvoy benefits when they stay at MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts,” Anthony Capuano, president and CEO of Marriott International, added in a release. “We look forward to increasing our global rooms distribution by 2.4 percent as we grow our presence on the Las Vegas Strip and in other compelling destinations across the U.S.”

The two companies also announced that MGM’s sports wagering affiliate, BetMGM, and Marriott signed a loyalty marketing agreement to make Marriott Bonvoy the exclusive hospitality loyalty program partner of BetMGM.

Of the 17 MGM resorts that will join MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, four properties will also be affiliated with existing Marriott collection brands: Bellagio will join The Luxury Collection, Aria will join Autograph Collection, Park MGM will become part of Tribute Portfolio and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will continue its affiliation with Autograph Collection.

Eight MGM resorts in Las Vegas will join MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy: Vdara, MGM Grand, NoMad, The Signature at MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, New York-New York, Luxor and Excalibur.

Five MGM Resorts in other U.S. locations will also join MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy: Borgata (Atlantic City, New Jersey), Beau Rivage (Biloxi, Mississippi), MGM Grand Detroit (Michigan), MGM National Harbor (near Washington D.C.) and MGM Springfield (Massachusetts).

Marriott Bonvoy and MGM Rewards will provide new benefits and experiences for members of both programs. Marriott Bonvoy members will enjoy benefits at MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts and MGM Rewards members will receive certain benefits at Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of more than 8,500 properties, while members of both programs will be able to exchange MGM Rewards points for Marriott Bonvoy points and vice versa.

Marriott Bonvoy Moments, the program aimed at providing members with access to experiences that fuel personal passions, will be enhanced by MGM’s culinary, entertainment and sports offerings.

