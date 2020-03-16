MGM ordered to close MGM Grand Detroit amid virus spread

MGM announced Sunday evening it will temporarily suspend gaming operations at MGM Grand Detroit by 5:00 pm EST Monday, including all hotel, restaurant and bar operations.

MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP)

“It is anticipated that it will remain closed for two weeks, at which time the status will be re-evaluated,” a statement from the company said.