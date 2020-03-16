MGM ordered to close MGM Grand Detroit amid virus spread
Following an order from the Michigan Gaming Control Board, MGM announced Sunday evening it will temporarily suspend gaming operations at MGM Grand Detroit by 5:00 pm EST Monday, including all hotel, restaurant and bar operations.
“It is anticipated that it will remain closed for two weeks, at which time the status will be re-evaluated,” a statement from the company said.