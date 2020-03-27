MGM outlines cost-cutting measures amid coronavirus pandemic

MGM Resorts International said Friday it is cutting costs where possible and will be able to weather the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

MGM Resorts International said Friday it is cutting costs where possible and will be able to weather the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MGM estimated between 60 percent and 70 percent of its U.S. operating expenses are variable and is looking at how to minimize those costs, including hiring freezes, furloughs and staff reductions.

A first round of layoffs and furloughs went into effect earlier this month. Company spokesman Brian Ahern did not respond to a request for comment Thursday asking whether a second round of layoffs and furloughs is on the horizon.

MGM also is evaluating its planned capital projects and said in the filing it expects to defer at least 33 percent of its planned capital projects in the US this year.

“With the continued execution of the MGM 2020 plan, as well as the implementation of aggressive cost savings initiatives, we believe the Company will be able to manage its expenses while navigating this unprecedented event. We are currently making very difficult decisions but believe these will be in the best interest of the Company long term,” the filing reads.

