MGM paves way for Japan, New York plans with strong Q1 earnings

MGM Resorts reported good financial results on the Las Vegas Strip, in regional casinos and in Macao as it prepares for its next growth phase.

Visitors to the Las Vegas Strip pass the MGM Grand on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

MGM Grand Macau casino resort is shown in Macao on Monday, July 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Kong)

MGM Resorts International is running on all cylinders with record cash flow in Las Vegas, strong regional operations profit and a rebound in Macao, the company reported Monday.

And the Las Vegas-based company — the state’s largest employer — expects to have two more revenue streams soon in New York and Japan.

MGM reported net income of $466.8 million, or $1.24 a share, on revenue of $3.9 billion for the quarter that ended March 31. That compared with a net loss of $18 million, or 6 cents a share, on revenue of $2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

Executives scheduled an earnings conference call Monday afternoon, but a company release said its development plan in Osaka, Japan, has been approved by the Japanese government and an application for licensing for a downstate New York casino is progressing.

“MGM Resorts is executing across all of its geographies and channels with record first quarter Las Vegas Strip adjusted property cash flow, consistently strong regional operations profit, MGM China’s swift return to profitability, and BetMGM’s anticipated positive earnings later this year,” said President and CEO Bill Hornbuckle. “Beyond our continued exceptional results, our future growth and expansion plans are promising.”

He was referring to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism earlier this month approving development of an $8.2 billion resort in Osaka, due to open in late 2029, and licensing for the expansion of its Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway, currently a racino with slot machines and automated tables. While the competition for three downstate New York licenses will be fierce, MGM is considered a front-runner for a license because it already operates the racino in Yonkers.

In addition to the strong gaming performance in several jurisdictions, the company’s balance sheet has improved with the February closing of the sale of Gold Strike Tunica in Mississippi.

MGM received $450 million in the sale of the property to Catoosa, Oklahoma-based Cherokee Nation Entertainment, a subsidiary of Cherokee Nation Businesses, which operates 10 casinos in Oklahoma.

The proceeds of the sale are being used to retire $1.25 billion in unsecured notes.

“With $4.5 billion of cash on the balance sheet, we expect to continue to return capital to our shareholders through ongoing stock repurchases and pursue long-term growth opportunities through international digital acquisitions and the development opportunities we have with Japan and New York,” said Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Halkyard in a news release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

