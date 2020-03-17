MGM properties like a ghost town hours before closing on Las Vegas Strip — VIDEO

MGM Grand was mostly empty Monday night mere hours before the casino was set to shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A janitor sweeps the Bellagio atrium as the casino prepares to temporarily shut down operations at midnight on Tuesday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A lone electronic poker player remains before the Bellagio temporarily shuts down on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Out of service poker machines at the Bellagio on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The vacant Bellagio sportsbook on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Empty table games at the Bellagio on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Empty glasses left on a table at the Bellagio on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bellagio staff work to break down table games as MGM shuts down casino operations at midnight on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The vacant poker room at the Bellagio on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A couple wanders through the gaming area at the Bellagio on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Shut down slot machines at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the front lobby at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers walk through the casino floor at Excalibur in Las Vegas just after midnight on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Slot attendants help shut down machines shortly before midnight at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People drink at a bar shortly before the closure of the casino at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The front desk at the Luxor in Las Vegas just after midnight on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People drink at a bar shortly before the closure of the casino at the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People pass by the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view of the Luxor in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Signage indicates the temporary closure of the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Monday, March 16, 2020. MGM Resorts International properties planned to close their casino floors at midnight with plans to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties Òuntil further noticeÓ effective Tuesday. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

MGM Resorts International is closing its resorts in Las Vegas effective today.

The Las Vegas-based company operates the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, Excalibur, and Park MGM and also owns 50 percent of CityCenter, which includes Aria and Vdara.

Casino operations were closing about Monday and hotels were expected to be vacant sometime Tuesday.

At the Bellagio, video machines were shutting down Monday shortly before midnight and a dwindling number of players were at the tables.

On Monday night, the MGM Grand was practically empty as the property prepared to close.

Fewer than a dozen people could be seen gambling on the vast MGM Grand casino floor Monday morning. There were two people playing blackjack, four surrounding a roulette wheel and two people playing craps. About four people were playing slots, and restaurants throughout the property were empty.

Final hotel check out was to be Tuesday morning.

The company announced Sunday it planned to temporarily suspend operations at all Las Vegas properties “until further notice” effective Tuesday.

“Despite our commitment to dedicating additional resources for cleaning and promoting good health, while making difficult decisions to close certain aspects of our operations, it is now apparent that this is a public health crisis that requires major collective action if we are to slow its progression” a statement by CEO Jim Murren said. “Accordingly, we will close all of our Las Vegas properties as of Tuesday, March 17th, for the good of our employees, guests and communities. This is a time of uncertainty across our country and the globe and we must all do our part to curtail the spread of this virus. We will plan to reopen our resorts as soon as it safe to do so and we will continue to support our employees, guests, and communities in every way that we can during this period of closure.”

MGM Resorts said is not taking reservations for arrivals prior to May 1, but said developmednts can be found at www.mgmresorts.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.