MGM real estate trust reports $91M in 4th quarter net income

MGM Resorts International’s affiliated real estate investment trust reported $91.3 million in net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 25 percent year-over-year.

MGM Growth Properties’s net income for the year was $160.4 million, with a total revenue of $792.6 million, down 10 percent from the year prior.

The company — which owns the real estate under a number of MGM Resorts properties on the Strip — has closed a number of high-profile deals last year, including a joint venture with Blackstone to acquire a majority ownership of the MGM Grand’s real estate assets in and $1.4 billion unit redemption with MGM Resorts. MGM Growth Properties CEO James Stewart said these deals and others helped the company manage 2020’s “unique set of challenges.”

“MGP successfully completed transactions that put us on a solid footing to continue to execute on our long-term business strategy,” Stewart said in a Tuesday news release. “The strength of our business model was again demonstrated through our 100% rent collection record and 3.7% annualized dividend increase over the year. We remain focused on continuing to grow the company and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

MGM Growth shares were trading at $33.12 on the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning, down 0.2 percent.

