MGM real estate trust sees 4th quarter net income climb

The pandemic has led to record numbers for online gambling, but the heads of MGM Growth Properties — a real estate investment trust that relies on the success of brick-and-mortar business — say they aren’t concerned.

The real estate investment trust owns the land under a number of MGM Resorts International casinos, including New York-New York and Park MGM in Las Vegas. While some in the gaming industry worry that the success of online casinos — also known as iGaming or iCasinos — could hurt retail casino business, MGM Growth CEO James Stewart isn’t one of them.

“That is like number 28 on the list of our concerns. It really isn’t one,” he said during a call with investors on Tuesday.

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Stewart acknowledged that 2020 was a challenging year, but said MGM Growth had collected 100 percent of its rent payments last year and year-to-date.

The real estate investment trust reported $91.3 million in net income in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 25 percent year-over-year. Net income for the year was $160.4 million, with a total revenue of $792.6 million, down 10 percent from the year prior.

“Stability is the beauty of (MGM Growth’s) business model,” J.P. Morgan analyst Joseph Greff said in a Tuesday note to investors. He pointed to the company’s “steady and predictable” cash collection of rent from tenant MGM, and noted that there are built-in rent escalators for 2021.

This “generates an attractive dividend and a balance sheet position that can be utilized for external and episodic acquisition-related growth,” Greff said.

Part of the MGM Growth’s success in 2020 could be attributed to the company’s joint venture with Blackstone to acquire MGM Grand’s and Mandalay Bay’s real estate assets, which closed in January 2020. Last year also saw MGM Resorts exchange operating partnership units with MGM Growth for $1.4 billion, bringing the operating company’s ownership stake in MGM Growth down to 53 percent.

Looking forward, Stewart said he’s optimistic for 2021, especially after MGM Resorts International said in its earnings call last week that gross bookings in January were the strongest since the pandemic, with guests increasingly booking 90-plus days ahead.

“Despite the many challenges caused by the pandemic, there’s light at the end of the tunnel,” Stewart said. “There are significant rooms (at MGM) booked for the third quarter, and currently there are more rooms on the books for fourth quarter this year than there were last year at the same time.”

Some worry that the growing iGaming industry could pose a threat to the brick-and-mortar casino industry’s recovery by stealing away clients who find it easier to place bets from the comfort of their own home. Six states currently offer iGaming, two more than in 2019: Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia and Michigan.

But MGM Growth views these two sectors as working hand in glove, according to Chief Financial Officer Andy Chien.

“Each are benefiting the other,” he said. “That live experience (at hotel-casinos), it is being replaced by digital currently, but I think there’s going to be a pent-up demand for those people who want to come back and gather.”

Stewart added that he believes some one-trick pony gaming establishments that just offer slots could take a hit from iGaming, but MGM Growth has made sure to invest solely in gaming assets with a variety of offerings such as sporting events, concerts and fine dining.

“They’re not happening right now, but they’ll come back,” Stewart said. “(There’s) really significant pent-up demand for people who want to get out and have a little fun, and that is going to burst out onto the scene very significantly once we get to the other side. That just isn’t something that goes away just because you have access (to gaming) on your phone.”

‘Fantastic’ M&A opportunities on horizon

MGM Growth’s portfolio, together with its joint venture, includes 12 resorts in Las Vegas and other U.S. markets.

With nearly $2 billion of total liquidity, Stewart said the company is looking for more acquisition opportunities, whether that’s with an MGM Resorts property or a new tenant.

“We think there’s going to be some fantastic transaction opportunities coming up, and we want to be ready,” he said. “We’re sitting in a position where we can deploy a significant amount of capital very, very quickly to the extent that the right thing comes along.”

The company is open to a variety of deals, including more joint ventures like the one it has with Blackstone. Stewart said there could be opportunities with non-gaming venues, but he views gaming assets as “the best bang for the buck” since the industry’s licensing process and restrictions limits competition.

At this point, Stewart said MGM Growth continues to explore real estate transactions and communicates “frequently” with a number of operators in the gaming, hospitality and leisure industries.

“As we do get to a point where we’re really on the other side of pandemic … I wouldn’t be surprised to see a fair amount (of deals) go on,” Stewart said. “Throughout this whole period of time, the lease model has really shown itself to be very attractive for not just the landlords but for the tenants and that hasn’t been lost on people.”

MGM’s stake

MGM Resorts is expected to scale down its 53 percent stake in MGM Growth further, but it’s unclear when that will happen or to what degree.

During MGM Resorts’ earnings call on Feb. 10, CEO Bill Hornbuckle said the company eventually wants to sell some, if not all, of its ownership in MGM Growth in its move to become an asset-light company.

MGM Resorts Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Halkyard said the divestment would help the company simplify its corporate structure, but “it’s a high yield on the investment that we have in (MGM Growth) right now … so we certainly need to balance our moves with that.”

Stewart said Tuesday that the sale of MGM Resorts’ stake in the company is ultimately up to the operating company.

MGM Growth shares closed up 0.1 percent Tuesday to $33.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.

